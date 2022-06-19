Contact Us
Police & Fire

PA Man Hoping For Sex With Teen Busted By 'Predator Poacher': Police

Cecilia Levine
Jeremy Hynds
Jeremy Hynds Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he tried to arrange a sexual meeting with a teenager who turned out to be an adult — an angry one, authorities said.

A member of an organization called "Predator Poachers" walked into the Plumstead police station to report Jeremy Hynds on May 20, local police said.

The member said he was on a social networking site when he was sexually solicited by Hynds, who believed he was 13 years old and in seventh grade, Plumstead police said.

Hynds repeatedly requested to meet up with "the teen" and perform sexual acts. When Hynds agreed to meet, he found that he was communicating with an adult male and not a teen. 

Hynds was charged with Corruption of Minors, Unlawful Contact, Child Pornography and Indecent Assault. He was arraigned by Judge Gambardella and bail was set at $200,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing has been set for June 30 at 10 a.m.

