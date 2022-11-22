PA Man Convicted Of Mass Slaying Gets New Prison Sentence

Contact Us
Ivory King, convicted of killing four people at a Bucks County Memorial Day party in 1998, will remain in prison for another 80 to 160 years, a court has ruled.
A Bucks County man who killed four people more than 20 years ago will remain in prison, a court has ruled. 

Ivory King, now 41, was convicted of fatally shooting four guests at a Memorial Day party in Bristol in 1998 when he was 17, said county District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a statement. 

King was originally given four consecutive life sentences, but was scheduled for resentencing last week after "a series of federal and state appellate court decisions" ruled mandatory life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional, prosecutors wrote. 

In a hearing on Monday, Nov. 21, Common Pleas Judge Rea B. Boylan amended King's sentence to 80 to 160 years, the DA said. 

According to officials, Bristol police were called to the Venice-Ashby apartment complex for a report of shots fired at around 2 a.m. on May 23, 1998. 

There, officers found three adults dead in an apartment and another fatally wounded on the front lawn, authorities wrote — 27-year-old Jackie Wilson, 22-year-old Milika Brinson, 19-year-old SaPhil Taylor, and 37-year-old Anthony Jackson.

King fled the scene and was not immediately apprehended, the DA said. Witnesses at his October 1998 trial later testified that King bragged and laughed about killing four people at a party, and said he would kill any detective that tried to arrest him, officials said. 

At the resentencing hearing Monday, the daughter of victim Anthony Jackson asked Judge Boylan to uphold King's original sentence. 

“We were given a life sentence,” she said, "and I don’t think he should get any less.”

