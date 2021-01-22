Overnight Fire Ravages New Hope Home

An overnight fire collapsed a two-story home early Friday morning in New Hope, according to initial reports.

Firefighters worked to knock down the blaze, which apparently spread to a nearby two and a half story home around 3:25 a.m., reports say.

Daily Voice's call to the New Hope Eagle Volunteer Fire Company was not immediately returned.

Injuries were unknown as of 10 a.m., and the cause remained under investigation.

Upper Makefield Volunteer Fire Company assisted the New Hope Eagle Fire Company, including Bucks County Fire Company and Hunterdon County Fire Company in New Jersey.

