Bucks County
One Rescued After Car Crashes Into Pickup Truck Outside Fire Station In Bucks County

Nicole Acosta
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Facebook/ The Official Croydon Fire Company Station 11

One man was rescued after the car he was driving crashed into a parked pickup truck outside a fire station in Bucks County, authorities said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in front of the Croydon Fire Company on State Road.

Department volunteers were working in the station when they heard a "loud crunch," they said. The workers say they went outside to find the driver, who was trapped inside his car.

They quickly used nearby tools to free him as nearby fire departments arrived to help.

The unidentified driver was taken to local hospital for treatement, LevittownNow reports.

Members of the Croydon Fire Company directed traffic around the scene.

