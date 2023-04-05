One Killed, Four Hurt In Kensington Garage Shooting: Philly Police

Five men were shot at a garage in Philadelphia's Kensington section late on Tuesday, April 4, city police told Daily Voice.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Rorer Street around 10:30 p.m. for reported gunfire, the department said. They arrived to find one victim dead and four more in need of medical attention.

The fatally wounded victim, identified as 39-year-old Christian Figueroa of Aldine Street, was shot multiple times in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another victim, 28, was shot in the hand and taken to Temple University Hospital where his condition was stabilized, they continued.

The remaining three victims were also hospitalized and remain in critical condition as of early Wednesday, April 5, the department wrote. They include a 30-year-old man with wounds to the left thigh, a 27-year-old man shot in the back and shoulder, and a 32-year-old man with injuries "to the left buttock and left leg," according to police.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered from the scene, authorities said. The department's Homicide Detective Division is investigating the matter.

Call or text anonymous tips to Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website.

