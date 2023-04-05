Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Naked Florida Man With Dead Deer In School Bus Leads PA Police On Chase
Police & Fire

One Killed, Four Hurt In Kensington Garage Shooting: Philly Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
A garage on the 3400 block of Rorer Street was the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night, police say.
A garage on the 3400 block of Rorer Street was the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday night, police say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Philadelphia Police

Five men were shot at a garage in Philadelphia's Kensington section late on Tuesday, April 4, city police told Daily Voice. 

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Rorer Street around 10:30 p.m. for reported gunfire, the department said. They arrived to find one victim dead and four more in need of medical attention. 

The fatally wounded victim, identified as 39-year-old Christian Figueroa of Aldine Street, was shot multiple times in the head and body and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

Another victim, 28, was shot in the hand and taken to Temple University Hospital where his condition was stabilized, they continued. 

The remaining three victims were also hospitalized and remain in critical condition as of early Wednesday, April 5, the department wrote. They include a 30-year-old man with wounds to the left thigh, a 27-year-old man shot in the back and shoulder, and a 32-year-old man with injuries "to the left buttock and left leg," according to police. 

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered from the scene, authorities said. The department's Homicide Detective Division is investigating the matter. 

Call or text anonymous tips to Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or visit the department's website. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.