NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report

Nicole Acosta
Joshua McRae
Joshua McRae Photo Credit: Gunmemorial.org (original source unclear)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports.

Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence, among other offenses, in the shooting death of Joshua McRae, 31, also of Trenton, the outlet says citing the Philadelphia Inquirer.

McRae’s body was found on the shoulder of I-295 near the I-95 interchange in Bristol Township on Jan. 19, 2020.

Click here for more from PennLive.

