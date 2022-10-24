NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police

A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities.

Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22.

Officers said Jandre Erwee of New Jersey had struck an electrical box and started a fire. Witnesses reported that Erwee was sitting outside the car without a shirt, authorities added.

Police said Erwee told them he had taken mushrooms and smoked marijuana earlier in the day.

Officers reported that Erwee was "erratic," "paranoid," and did not know where he was.

He was taken to Saint Mary Medical Center for evaluation and provided investigators with a blood sample, police said

Erwee was charged with DUI, they added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.