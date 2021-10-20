Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
NJ Fugitive Sought In Deadly Bridgeton Shooting Nabbed In Philadelphia

Nicole Acosta
Tyzir Hall
Tyzir Hall Photo Credit: Cumberland County Prosecutor

A 22-year-old New Jersey man wanted in connection with a shooting that killed a woman and injured two others in Pennsylvania was nabbed by members of the U.S Marshals Service in Philadelphia on Tuesday, reports say.

Tyzir S. Hall, of Clementon, is facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and more in the February killing of Shaheed Little, 31, of Sicklerville, NJ Advance reports.

Officers responding to a home in the 400 block of South Avenue in Bridgeton, PA on Feb. 8 discovered Little dead in the basement with multiple gunshot wounds, the outlet says citing local authorities.

A man and woman, one shot in the face and the other in the leg, were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the outlet.

Hall is being held in Philadelphia pending extradition to New Jersey.

