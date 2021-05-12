Neighbors Awakened By Screams In Deadly Doylestown House Fire

Neighbors of one Doylestown community called 911 after being woken up by screams coming from inside a burning house that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

The house at 5777 Private Dr., was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 3:15 a.m., Buckingham Township police said.

The homeowner told responders outside saying someone else was still inside, but the house was fully involved with flames and smoke, preventing units from entering.

Police and firefighters tried to get into the upstairs portion of the house where the other homeowner was located. Fire personnel were able to finally reach the second homeowner, who was unresponsive.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was being withheld until all family notifications were made.

The fire is under investigation by the Bucks County Fire Marshal in conjunction with the Buckingham Police Department, the Buckingham Fire Marshal, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, and the Bucks County Coroner's Office.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.