Bucks Daily Voice
Neighbor Busts Woman Wanted Out Of Philly Burglarizing Montclair Home, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Emilia Vargas
Emilia Vargas Photo Credit: Essex County Jail

Montclair police interrupted a woman with arrest warrants in Philadelphia and Union, NJ during a burglary Sunday, authorities said.

A woman later identified as Emilia Vargas, 35, of Newark, was spotted by a Highpoint Terrace homeowner near his neighbor's house, which he knew was vacant, Montclair Police Sgt. Terence Turner said.

Responding officers saw an open rear door to the home and found Vargas inside, Turner said.

She was placed under arrest and charged with criminal trespass. She was also found to have outstanding warrants from Philadelphia, PA and Union Township, NJ.

