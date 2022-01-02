Murder Victim's Dad Trying To Avenge Son's Death Sentenced In Bucks Shooting, Pursuit: DA

A former Bucks County man trying to avenge his son's death was sentenced to eight to 20 years in state prison, authorities said.

Terrance O. Hall, 51, pleaded guilty Friday to three felony counts of aggravated assault and one count each of prohibited possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, criminal mischief and possessing, using, making, repairing, selling, or otherwise dealing in an offensive weapon.

He also was sentenced to 20 years probation, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say Hall shot at a man around noon on Oct. 18, 2020, near Mitchell Road and Fleetwing Drive.

The motorist reported seeing Hall in a pickup truck and hearing him yell "Yo!" before firing multiple shots, the DA's office said.

The victim recalled ducking down to avoid being struck by bullets, as one bullet hit the driver's side visor and others hit the passenger compartment, authorities said.

The man fled once Hall stopped shooting at him. He remained uninjured, authorities said.

Hall and the victim knew each other, according to investigators, who found a social media video that shows Hall threatening to kill the victim and another person in order to avenge his son's death.

Tevon Moore-Hall, 21, Hall’s son, was killed in a shooting in the 1700 block of West Glenwood Avenue in Philadelphia in June 2020, LevittownNow reports. No arrests have been made in his death.

Hall also pleaded guilty to two counts each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving and one count of accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle. He was sentenced to three and a half years to seven years in state prison. It will run concurrently.

Those charges stem from police chases that happened in Newtown Township and Lower Southampton Township.

The shooting was investigated by the Bristol Township Police Department, and the pursuits were investigated by the Newtown Township Police Department, Lower Southampton Township Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Bucks-Mont Safe Streets Task Force, and the Virginia State Police.

