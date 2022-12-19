Murder Suicide Leaves Triplets Orphaned, Body Found In Lansdale: Report

Two-year-old triplets were apparently orphaned after their father killed their mother and then himself in an investigation that spanned Philadelphia and Montgomery County, Fox29 reports.

The toddler triplets went missing after a woman was found dead of gunshot wounds in a Haines Street apartment Sunday, Dec. 18, police said. They had last been scene with their dad, Stanley Baptiste, who according to the outlet

A search was subsequently launched for the youngsters and Baptiste, who allegedly had turned the gun on himself in Lansdale, where he has an apartment, Fox29 reports.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comments.

