Multiple Shooters Open Fire Wounding 9 Victims In Philadelphia: Police

Nine people were hospitalized including four in critical condition when multiple shooters opened fire in Philadelphia this weekend, authorities said.

Multiple shooters sprung out of a black car and fired off more than 40 rounds around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, police said.

All victims, ranging in age from 23 to 40, were hospitalized.

"I'm appalled and devastated by this despicable, brazen act of gun violence," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a tweet. "My heart is with the family and loved ones of those injured, and with everyone impacted by this tragedy."

