Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Morrisville Man Accused Of Killing Mother, Police Say

Mac Bullock
A Bucks County man is charged with the murder of his mother, authorities say. 

Sean Rivera, 28, of Morrisville, is accused of killing his mom Carol Clark, said Falls Township police in a release. 

According to court documents, Rivera is charged with criminal homicide, kidnapping to facilitate a felony, kidnapping to inflict injury/terror, aggravated assault, and related counts. The filings allege that the crimes occurred on Saturday, April 8. 

Rivera was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky on Monday, April 10, and remanded to the Bucks County lockup without bail, Falls police added. He is due back in court for his preliminary hearing on April 26, documents show. 

