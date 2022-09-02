Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Missing Philly Woman Found Dead On Delaware College Campus: Reports

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Kim "Darlene" Ezell
Kim "Darlene" Ezell Photo Credit: Kim Ezell (Facebook)

A missing Philadelphia woman was found dead Wednesday on a college campus in Delaware, according to multiple news reports citing authorities.

The body of Kim "Darlene" Ezell, 59, was discovered in a parking lot at the Delaware Technical Community College campus in Newark.

She was first reported missing on Jan. 5, after her 77-year-old male roommate was found shot to death in their home on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia, her family told NBC10.

Six days later, Philadelphia police arrested and charged Walter Head, 31, in the murder of her roommate. It was not immediately known if Head was connected to Ezell's disappearance or death.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.