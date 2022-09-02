Missing Philly Woman Found Dead On Delaware College Campus: Reports

A missing Philadelphia woman was found dead Wednesday on a college campus in Delaware, according to multiple news reports citing authorities.

The body of Kim "Darlene" Ezell, 59, was discovered in a parking lot at the Delaware Technical Community College campus in Newark.

She was first reported missing on Jan. 5, after her 77-year-old male roommate was found shot to death in their home on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Avenue in Philadelphia, her family told NBC10.

Six days later, Philadelphia police arrested and charged Walter Head, 31, in the murder of her roommate. It was not immediately known if Head was connected to Ezell's disappearance or death.

