Bucks Daily Voice
Bucks Daily Voice

Missing 2-Year-Old Philly Boy Found Safe, Father In Custody, Reports Say

Nicole Acosta
(L-R): Byron McDonald, 2, and Byron McDonald II, 28
(L-R): Byron McDonald, 2, and Byron McDonald II, 28 Photo Credit: PA State Police

A 2-year-old Philadelphia boy was found safe, while his father was in custody following an Amber Alert issued Monday afternoon, reports say.

Byron McDonald, II, 28, abducted his son of the same name around 1:30 p.m. Friday from the 2500 block of North Bancroft Street, state police said.

Investigators later discovered McDonald II, and his son were staying at the Aloft Philadelphia Airport Hotel along the 4300 block of Island Avenue where a barricade situation was declared, NBC Philadelphia reports.

A woman was also found inside their hotel room, police told the outlet.

No injuries were reported.

