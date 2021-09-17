Contact Us
Middletown Police Seek Possibly Armed Man Accused Of Impersonating Police

Nicole Acosta
The alleged police impersonator.
The alleged police impersonator. Photo Credit: Middletown Township PD

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say was possibly armed while posing as a police officer in Middletown Township.

A "white male" was caught on surveillance wearing a green, plate-carrying vest with "POLICE" plastered on it around 5:50 a.m. on Aug. 29, local police said.

He was appeared to be carrying an AR-style rifle, police said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Berry at dberry@mtpd.org or 215-750-3866.

