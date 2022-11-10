Middle Schooler Killed While Hanging With Friends In Philadelphia

A 13-year-old middle school boy was shot and killed while hanging out with friends Monday, Oct. 10 in Philadelphia, district officials and authorities confirmed.

The boy, a Wagner Middle School student, was shot multiple times in the head and face at 65th Avenue and Smedley Street around 6:45 p.m., Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan release a statement that reads, in part:

"Our city is once again reeling from the murder of a child-- a thirteen-year-old boy in West Oak Lane whose life was stolen from him, robbed of his future dreams and aspirations, never to even graduate eighth grade.

Our children are dying, our neighbors are dying--416 homicides in our beloved city this year alone."It's long past time that our elected leaders act, especially those in Harrisburg who continue to sit on their hands and refuse to allow Philadelphia to legislate common sense gun laws.

"We cannot keep living and dying this way."

