Police & Fire

Middle-Aged NJ Brothers Charged In PA Buffet Brawl Captured In Viral Video

Nicole Acosta
Golden Corral on Street Road in Bensalem
Golden Corral on Street Road in Bensalem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Two men who police say are brothers have been charged for their alleged roles in a violent brawl caused by an apparent steak shortage at a Bucks County chain restaurant, CBS3 reports.

Alexis Rios, 46, and Hector Rios Rodriguez, 49, both of Trenton, NJ, were arrested in the brawl that broke out on Friday, Jan. 28 at Bensalem's Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, the outlet said.

Nearly 40 people were seen in a viral video screaming at each other before throwing punches, chairs, high-chairs, and tables, Daily Voice previously reported citing CBS3 sources.

Click here for more from CBS3.

