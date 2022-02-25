Middle-Aged NJ Brothers Charged In PA Buffet Brawl Captured In Viral Video

Two men who police say are brothers have been charged for their alleged roles in a violent brawl caused by an apparent steak shortage at a Bucks County chain restaurant, CBS3 reports.

Alexis Rios, 46, and Hector Rios Rodriguez, 49, both of Trenton, NJ, were arrested in the brawl that broke out on Friday, Jan. 28 at Bensalem's Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, the outlet said.

Nearly 40 people were seen in a viral video screaming at each other before throwing punches, chairs, high-chairs, and tables, Daily Voice previously reported citing CBS3 sources.

Click here for more from CBS3.

