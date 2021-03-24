Miami Spring Breakers Accused Of Drugging, Raping Bucks County Woman, 24, Held Without Bail

A pair of Miami Spring Break goers accused of drugging and raping a Bucks County woman who was later found dead in a waterfront hotel room were being held without bail, news reports say.

Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, both of North Carolina, allegedly met Christina Englehardt, of Richboro, at a restaurant, where they slipped her a "green pill," CBS Philly says.

The men are accused of stealing Englehardt's credit cards and cash and using them during their trip to Miami, NBC reports.

Surveillance footage showed the pair entering the hotel lobby with Englehardt -- even helping her stand up on the way to her hotel room -- around 1 a.m., then leaving without her approximately 30 minutes later, police said.

A Miami detective noted that Englehardt was "staggering and appeared to be in no condition to give any kind of consent" prior to entering the hotel, CBS said citing police.

Albion hotel staff found Englehardt's half-naked body Thursday morning, authorities said.

"They had sex with her multiple times and once she was unconscious, or out, they remained inside the unit. Did not call for assistance or help and began to take all her items from inside the apartment,” Miami Police Detective Luis Alsina told CBS.

The pair were stopped Sunday and are facing charges of burglary with battery, petty theft, sexual battery, credit card fraud, and possibly manslaughter and murder pending Englehardt's toxicology results, NBC reports.

The men are expected to be arraigned in 21 days, CBS says.

A GoFundMe page in support of Englehardt's funeral costs had raised nearly $35,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. The page had raised nearly $4,000 a mere 24 hours earlier.

Englehardt worked at Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Newtown, CBS reports.

