Miami Spring Breakers Accused Of Drugging, Raping Bucks County Woman, 24, Charged With Murder

Two Miami spring break goers accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old Bucks County woman found dead in a hotel room earlier this year now face first-degree murder charges, according to several news reports.

A grand jury in Miami-Dade County found Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 25, both of Greensboro, NC responsible for the fentanyl-induced death in March of Richboro's Christine Englehardt, 6abc reports.

Taylor is also now facing a second first-degree murder charge for giving the same drugs to 21-year-old Walter Riley, of Chicago, IL according to the grand jury report obtained by 6abc.

Riley was found unconscious on a nearby street and died March 20, two days after Englehardt was discovered unresponsive in Albion Hotel, according to the Miami Herald.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner determined the pills ingested by Englehardt were "rapidly fatal" fentanyl. The autopsy also found that her alcohol level when she died was close to 2.0, almost three times the legal limit, and asphyxia may have played a role in her death, the Herald reports.

The men allegedly met Englehardt, at a restaurant, where they slipped her a "green pill," CBS Philly says.

The men are accused of stealing Englehardt's credit cards and cash and using them during their trip to Miami, NBC reports.

Surveillance footage showed the pair entering the hotel lobby with Englehardt -- even helping her stand up on the way to her hotel room -- around 1 a.m., then leaving without her approximately 30 minutes later, police said.

A Miami detective noted that Englehardt was "staggering and appeared to be in no condition to give any kind of consent" prior to entering the hotel, CBS says citing police.

The men were arrested on March 21 and have remained jailed in Miami since.

A GoFundMe campaign in her name had raised $62,255 as of August 5.

She was a graduate of Council Rock High School North in Newtown and worked as a manager at Jules Pizza.

