Man Turns Gun On Himself After Shooting SEPTA Officer, 2 Others In Philly: Report

A gunman was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after inuring a SEPTA transit officer and two others in a Wednesday evening Philadelphia shooting, CBS3 reports.

The suspect reportedly shot two women — ages 42 and 57— before opening fire from the second and third floor of an apartment building on the 4700 block of Leiper Street, striking a SEPTA officer, later identified as 28-year-old Ervis Onuzi, the outlet says. All victims were being treated at local hospitals in stable condition.

The shooter, who has yet to be identified, was discovered dead on the building's second floor, and a weapon was recovered, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from CBS3.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.