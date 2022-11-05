Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Undercover Agents Posing As Girls On Kik Nab PA Man Producing Child Porn: DA
Police & Fire

Man Shot, Killed In Philadelphia: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
1800 block of North 28th Street
1800 block of North 28th Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 11, authorities said.

The 30-year-old victim had been shot at least seven times when police found him on the 1800 block of North 28th Street around 10:25 a.m., a Philadelphia police spokesperson told Daily Voice.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he died at approximately 10:45 a.m., the spokesperson said.

There were no weapons found at the scene, and no arrests were made.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.