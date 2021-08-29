Man Shot Dead By Police In Bucks County, DA Says

One male was shot and killed by police Sunday in Falls Township, the District Attorney's office said in announcing the investigation.

Falls Township police were called to a home on the 400 block of Federal Lane around noon for a domestic disturbance, the DA's office said.

A male at the home was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers, or anyone else at the residence, were injured.

Further details were not released.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and their Detectives were notified and responded and are now leading the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no more information will be provided at this time. Media Contact: Manuel Gamiz Jr., 215.348.6298, mgamiz@buckscounty.org Source: Bucks County District Attorney's Office

