Man Shoots Up Drugs In Front Of Police In Bucks County, Police Say

Police in Bucks County arrested a 32-year-old man who they said was injecting drugs in plain view at a bus stop, authorities said.

Last Friday, an Upper Southhampton police officer on patrol near the Hampton Square Shopping Center saw a man, later identified as Eric Joseph Zammit, with a blue tourniquet wrapped and tightened around his arm.

Police said a needle plunger was drawn back while Zammit stood in the corner of an enclosed bus stop.

As the patrol officer approached Zammit, he said he saw the man press down on the plunger of the needle.

Zammit was seated next to a backpack with the front zipper pocket exposed where the officer spotted several more needles as well as multiple tin caps with white powdered residue, police aid.

Zammit was arrested on drug possession and paraphernalia charges and released pending a court appearance, police said.

