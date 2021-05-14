Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Police & Fire

Man Shoots Up Drugs In Front Of Police In Bucks County, Police Say

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Eric J. Zammit
Eric J. Zammit Photo Credit: Upper Southhampton PD/ Crimewatch.PA.com

Police in Bucks County arrested a 32-year-old man who they said was injecting drugs in plain view at a bus stop, authorities said. 

Last Friday, an Upper Southhampton police officer on patrol near the Hampton Square Shopping Center saw a man, later identified as Eric Joseph Zammit, with a blue tourniquet wrapped and tightened around his arm.

Police said a needle plunger was drawn back while Zammit stood in the corner of an enclosed bus stop. 

As the patrol officer approached Zammit, he said he saw the man press down on the plunger of the needle.

Zammit was seated next to a backpack with the front zipper pocket exposed where the officer spotted several more needles as well as multiple tin caps with white powdered residue, police aid.

Zammit was arrested on drug possession and paraphernalia charges and released pending a court appearance, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.