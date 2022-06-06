Man Pushes Cashier, Takes Thousands In Cash From Bucks County Walmart Store: Police

Police in Bucks County are looking for a suspect in connection with a strong-arm robbery last month at a Bensalem Walmart store.

The man walked into the Horizon Boulevard store and approached the register to purchase two gift cards around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20, Bensalem police said.

When the cashier rang up the order and opened the register, the man pushed the cashier, stole $3,500 in cash, and ran off, police said.

Police believe the suspect fled in a newer model black Lexus sedan with a sunroof and possibly Florida registration.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, a black hat with a white Nike logo, and blue sneakers with yellow laces, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

