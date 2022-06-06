Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Man Pushes Cashier, Takes Thousands In Cash From Bucks County Walmart Store: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
The alleged suspect. The alleged suspect.
The alleged suspect. Photo Credit: PA Crime Stoppers/Bensalem PD
The alleged suspect's car. The alleged suspect's car.
The alleged suspect's car. Photo Credit: PA Crime Stoppers/Bensalem PD

Police in Bucks County are looking for a suspect in connection with a strong-arm robbery last month at a Bensalem Walmart store.

The man walked into the Horizon Boulevard store and approached the register to purchase two gift cards around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, May 20, Bensalem police said.

When the cashier rang up the order and opened the register, the man pushed the cashier, stole $3,500 in cash, and ran off, police said.

Police believe the suspect fled in a newer model black Lexus sedan with a sunroof and possibly Florida registration.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, a black hat with a white Nike logo, and blue sneakers with yellow laces, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.