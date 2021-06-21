Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Man Jumps From Philly SEPTA Train After Firing Gunshots On Board

Nicole Acosta
Arrott Transportation Center
Arrott Transportation Center Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man jumped to his death from a moving Philadelphia SEPTA train Monday morning after firing gunshots on board, according to a recent news report.

The man reportedly struck another man in the abdomen and arm, before heading towards the space between the train cars in an attempt to jump onto the tracks around 6:10 a.m. at the Arrott Transportation Center at Frankford and Arrott streets, 6abc reports.

The gunman was apparently dragged and hit by the train on the tracks, the news outlet says.

Click here for the full report by 6abc.

