Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Man Jumps 30 Feet Into Neshaminy Creek After Five-Car Crash On I-95: Report

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
I-95 over Neshaminy Creek
I-95 over Neshaminy Creek Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was conscious and alert after jumping 30 feet off I-95 into a creek below following a five-car crash early Saturday, Nov. 26 in Bucks County, Levittown Now reports.

The initial call at 5:18 a.m. said one person had been ejected in the northbound crash at the Bensalem and Bristol Township border, responders soon learned that victim was a jumper into Neshaminy Creek, the outlet said citing Newportville Fire Company Chief John Doster.

The man was rescued by firefighters using ropes, while no life-threatening injuries were reported among the crash victims.

Click here for more from Levittown Now.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.