Breaking News: Tanker-Truck Catastrophe Averted In Bucks County
Police & Fire

Man Charged In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Of Bucks Youth Center, Report Says

Cecilia Levine
Solid Rock Youth Center
Solid Rock Youth Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was charged in a Tuesday morning Bucks County shooting that left person dead and a another injured, Lower Bucks Source reports.

Giovanni Diaz, 25, of Bristol, was charged with homicide and three counts of aggravated assault in the 3:15 a.m. incident that occurred outside of the Solid Rock Youth Center in Morrisville, the outlet says citing court documents.

Diaz apparently shot one person in the head and drove another victim, a female, to a separate hospital, Lower Bucks Source says.

Click here for the full Lower Bucks Source report.

