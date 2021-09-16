Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Beaten To Death At Same Philly Cheesesteak Spot Where NJ Victim Was Shot Dead 2 Months Ago

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Pat's King of Steaks
Pat's King of Steaks Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A man was beaten to death Thursday at the same Philadelphia cheesesteak spot where a New Jersey man was shot dead two months ago, reports say.

Soccer game spectators may be to blame for beating the 28-year-old man with a trash can lid during a fight in front of Pat's King of Steaks on East Passyunk Ave, NJ Advance Media reports.

Camden's David Padro, 23, was killed outside the establishment on July 22 after an argument over football made a Pennsylvania man shoot him, Daily Voice previously reported.

Paul C. Burkert, 36, of Reading, was charged in the shooting.

Click here for the full report by NJ Advance Media.

