Man Banned From Owning Firearm Had Stolen Gun In Routine Bucks Traffic Stop, Police Say

A routine traffic stop in Bucks County turned up a stolen gun on a man prohibited from possessing firearms, authorities said.
Officers stopped Michael Bradford for a traffic violation near Route 309 and Bergey Road around 1 a.m. May 15, when they saw a firearm in his waistband, Hilltown police said.
Bradford, 42, was arrested and an investigation found that the gun had been listed as stolen, and that Bradford was prohibited from possessing a firearm, authorities said.
He was held on charges of:
- 1 count Possession of Firearm Prohibited (F1)
- 1 count Receiving Stolen Property (F2)
- 1 count Firearms Not to be Carried without a License (F3)
- 1 count Prohibited Offensive Weapon (M1)
- 1 count Driving Unregistered Vehicle (S)
- 1 count Careless Driving (S)
