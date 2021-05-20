Man Banned From Owning Firearm Had Stolen Gun In Routine Bucks Traffic Stop, Police Say

A routine traffic stop in Bucks County turned up a stolen gun on a man prohibited from possessing firearms, authorities said.

Officers stopped Michael Bradford for a traffic violation near Route 309 and Bergey Road around 1 a.m. May 15, when they saw a firearm in his waistband, Hilltown police said.

Bradford, 42, was arrested and an investigation found that the gun had been listed as stolen, and that Bradford was prohibited from possessing a firearm, authorities said.

He was held on charges of:

1 count Possession of Firearm Prohibited (F1)

1 count Receiving Stolen Property (F2)

1 count Firearms Not to be Carried without a License (F3)

1 count Prohibited Offensive Weapon (M1)

1 count Driving Unregistered Vehicle (S)

1 count Careless Driving (S)

