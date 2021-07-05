Man, 25, Dead Following Falls Township Dirt Bike Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Photo Credit: Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad

A 25-year-old dirt bike rider was pronounced dead Thursday after he reportedly crashed into a pole in Falls Township.

Arriving officers found Jeffery Griscavage, laying on the ground partially pinned under his Honda CRF 250 dirt bike and unable to move on Penn Valley Rd in the area of Route 13 around noon, Falls Township police said.

Officers attempted to free Griscavage before the Levittown Fairless Hills Rescue Squad arrived on scene.

Griscavage was taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital around 12:20 p.m. where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police that Jeffery had been riding his dirt bike westbound on the bicycle path, which runs parallel to Penn Valley Road at approximately 20 mph when, for an unknown reason, he collided with the pole.

