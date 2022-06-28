MA Man Kills PA Mom In Front Of Kids, Shoots Himself: DA

A Massachusetts man shot and killed a Pennsylvania mom of two Wednesday, June 8 before shooting himself during a domestic dispute, authorities said.

Police responding to a call of a suicidal person inside a Clark Court home in Northampton Township found Samantha J. Rementer, 31, dead and Thadius W. McGrath, 35, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face around 5 p.m., Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said.

Rementer lived with her two children, one 4 and the other nearly a year old, authorities said. Cops were met by the 4-year-old child who had opened the door for them and was covered in blood.

The children were being cared for by relatives with help from Bucks County Children & Youth, authorities said.

Rementer died as a result of ligature strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Bucks County Coroner's Office.

McGrath, of Chatham, was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center and then transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment, the DA said.

The oldest child told investigators that the pair were arguing before McGrath beat and strangled Rementer, the DA said.

The girls also lost their 33-year-old dad to cardiac arrest last year, according to a GoFundMe. The page had raised over $17,000 for Joseph Baber's expenses as of Thursday, June 28.

McGrath has been charged with first and third-degree murder, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime.

“This man murdered Ms. Rementer in front of her children, then unsuccessfully tried to take his own life”, DA Weintraub said. “I cannot think of two more cowardly acts. He will now be made to pay an exacting price for his crimes.”

McGrath was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.