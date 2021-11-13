Lyft Driver Carjacking Rocks Quiet Bucks County Neighborhood

A quiet neighborhood in suburban Philadelphia was shaken after a Lyft driver was carjacked last week, news reports say.

The driver was getting off work when two men approached him in his Bowman Driver driveway, and took his wallet, phone and car keys at gunpoint around 3:15 a.m. in Lower Southampton, 6abc and CBS report.

Both men had semiautomatic handguns and were wearing masks over their faces, police told the outlet. One of the suspects stole the victim's Toyota Venza SUV with a Pennsylvania tag number LPY-1139, authorities said.

Police are reviewing Ring doorbell footage from nearby homes, police told the outlets.

Photo courtesy of www.quotecatalog.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.