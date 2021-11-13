Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Lyft Driver Carjacking Rocks Quiet Bucks County Neighborhood

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Lyft
Lyft Photo Credit: www.quotecatalog.com via Flickr

A quiet neighborhood in suburban Philadelphia was shaken after a Lyft driver was carjacked last week, news reports say.

The driver was getting off work when two men approached him in his Bowman Driver driveway, and took his wallet, phone and car keys at gunpoint around 3:15 a.m. in Lower Southampton, 6abc and CBS report.

Both men had semiautomatic handguns and were wearing masks over their faces, police told the outlet. One of the suspects stole the victim's Toyota Venza SUV with a Pennsylvania tag number LPY-1139, authorities said.

Police are reviewing Ring doorbell footage from nearby homes, police told the outlets.

Photo courtesy of www.quotecatalog.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.