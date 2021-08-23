Liquor Company CEO Falls To Death At Citi Field Concert

A liquor company CEO fell to his death while attending a concert at Citi Field Friday, reports say.

Ian Matthew Crystal, 46, had allegedly taken acid and had been drinking and smoking pot before falling 30 to 50 feet during intermission at the Dead & Company show, NYPD told NY Post.

Crystal is the Co-Founder & CEO of Evolution Spirits Inc., the creator of Monkey Rum, according to his LinkedIn page.

Crystal was pronounced dead at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens, the outlet reports.

