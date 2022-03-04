Levittown Man Was Trying To Kill Woman While Shooting Into Her Moving Car: Police

A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after opening fire on a woman's moving car in Bucks County, authorities said.

Anthony Kelly, of Levittown, was arraigned Thursday, March 3 on an attempted murder charge, following the non-fatal shooting in Lower Southampton, police said.

The motorist told officers that she had been shot at while driving on Street Road on Wednesday, March 2.

The woman was not injured, but her vehicle was damaged by gunfire, police said.

The investigation ultimately led police to Kelly, who was arrested in Lansdale on Thursday, March 3.

No motive for the shooting has been released.

Kelly was remanded to Bucks County Jail after failing to post 10 percent of $1 million bail, records show. His preliminary hearing is set for March 16.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.