Levittown Man Busted By Undercover Detectives Before Meeting 11-Year-Old Girl For Oral Sex

A 21-year-old Levittown man was arrested by undercover detectives Wednesday after they discovered he planned to meet an 11-year-old girl for oral sex, authorities said.

Jonathan Savino made as far as the parking lot of 4200 Neshaminy Boulevard, at approximately 10 a.m., with money and an unopened bottle of Malibu Coconut Rum, when authorities abruptly took him into custody, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

The meeting was arranged through the on-line app “Addchat," police said.

Savino was charged with attempted indecent deviant sexual intercourse, attempted unlawful contact with a minor, dissemination of image to a minor, and related offenses.

He was arraigned and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of 10% of $750,000 bail.

The Bensalem Police Department arrested Savino with the assistance of the FBI Fort Washington office.

Police are encouraging anyone who has information about Savino or other child predators, to contact the Bensalem Township Police Department at (215)-633-3719.

