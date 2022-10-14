Levittown Man Arrested By FBI In Philly Drag Race Once Threatened To Shoot Up NJ Wawa: Reports

A Bucks County man was in custody after authorities said he used a bullhorn to turn a crowd against police officers in Philadelphia on Oct. 2 — and reports indicate he'd previously been charged with threatening to terrorize a New Jersey Wawa.

Joseph Vannauker, 18, of Levittown, was arrested by FBI agents and Philadelphia police on Friday, Oct. 14 for his alleged role in the Oct. 2 incident on the 1900 block of East Sedgley Street, Fox 29 reports.

While drivers raced and performed car tricks for a crowd of dozens, authorities said Vannauker wielded a megaphone and "incited" the crowd against responding officers, according to the outlet.

He now stands charged with rioting, criminal conspiracy, and failure to disperse.

It's his second run-in will law enforcement in recent months. In June, Vannauker and another teen were arrested after police in Cape May County, New Jersey said they'd threatened to shoot up a Wawa convenience store with an AR-57 rifle, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

The teens were found unarmed miles away and were both charged with making terroristic threats and related counts. The status of that case as of October was not immediately clear.

