Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Mass Shooting At 20-Year-Old Man's Pittsburgh Funeral: Police
Police & Fire

Levittown Fire Company's Retired Dodge Charger Going For $10,000

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
This former Levittown Fire Company Dodge Charger can be yours for $10,000.
This former Levittown Fire Company Dodge Charger can be yours for $10,000. Photo Credit: Instagram/Levittown_station13

Hot ride.

The Levittown Fire Company No. 2 Station 13 is selling a retired Dodge Charger that it's been using as a service vehicle with police specifications.

The whip has 54,000 miles and was just recently serviced, fire officials wrote. It was regularly maintained during its years in service, they added. 

The vehicle is being sold because the station has replaced it with a 2021 Ford Interceptor, according to the post. 

The company is asking for $10,000.  To learn more, call Station 13 at 215-945-4930.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.