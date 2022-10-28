Levittown Fire Company's Retired Dodge Charger Going For $10,000

Hot ride.

The Levittown Fire Company No. 2 Station 13 is selling a retired Dodge Charger that it's been using as a service vehicle with police specifications.

The whip has 54,000 miles and was just recently serviced, fire officials wrote. It was regularly maintained during its years in service, they added.

The vehicle is being sold because the station has replaced it with a 2021 Ford Interceptor, according to the post.

The company is asking for $10,000. To learn more, call Station 13 at 215-945-4930.

