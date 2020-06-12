KNOW THEM? Trio Wanted In $9K NJ, PA Check Fraud Case

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying three individuals wanted in a $9,000 check fraud case spanning Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The case was reported by a local business on Oct. 22, saying the checks were altered, "washed" and cash by three people at TD Bank branches, Newtown Township police said.

The trio cashed the checks in Pennington (NJ) and Philadelphia between Oct. 13 and 19, using the names Gregory Lawrence, Michael Cadlett and Mary Plummer, authorities said.

The three all used addresses in Trenton, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to send a tip or call Det. Bush at 215-579-1000 ext. 283. Tips can also be sent via email to chrisb@twp.newtown.pa.us.

SOURCE: Newtown Township PD/CrimeWatchPA

