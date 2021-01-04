Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Police Seek To ID Warminster Walmart Thieves

Nicole Acosta
Authorities in Warminster are seeking the public's help in identifying three people who they say stole merchandise from Walmart.
Authorities in Warminster are seeking the public's help in identifying three people who they say stole merchandise from Walmart. Photo Credit: Warminster PD/CrimeWatchPA

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying three people accused of stealing multiple Samsung televisions at a local Walmart.

The three individuals pictured above entered the 100 E. Street Road location in Warminster Township on Dec. 1, police said.

Anyone who recognizes these individuals is asked to contact the Warminster Police at (215) 672-1000 or submit a tip via the Crime Watch Tip link. 

All callers/tipsters may remain anonymous.

