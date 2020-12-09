KNOW THEM? Police Seek Bucks County Car Thieves

Police in Bucks County are circulating surveillance photos of people breaking into vehicles.

The individuals shown above entered unlocked vehicles on Tuesday night along Hazel, Hickory, and Woodbine avenues, according to Lower Southampton police.

No force was reported other than the amount of force necessary to open an unlocked car door and steal personal belongings, police said.

"Chances are that they may be wearing the same attire as it appears to be their 'lucky crime spree' outfits and could be walking around during daylight hours as well," police wrote in a press statement.

If you recognize these individuals or know someone that refuses to wash the "luckiness" out of the hoodies and sweatpants like the ones pictured, call Lower Southampton Police Department at 215-357-1235

