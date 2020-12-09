Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
  • Northampton
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Police Seek Bucks County Car Thieves

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
These individuals were entering unlocked vehicles last night along Hazel, Hickory, and Woodbine Avenues.
These individuals were entering unlocked vehicles last night along Hazel, Hickory, and Woodbine Avenues. Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Police in Bucks County are circulating surveillance photos of people breaking into vehicles. 

The individuals shown above entered unlocked vehicles on Tuesday night along Hazel, Hickory, and Woodbine avenues, according to Lower Southampton police.

No force was reported other than the amount of force necessary to open an unlocked car door and steal personal belongings, police said.

"Chances are that they may be wearing the same attire as it appears to be their 'lucky crime spree' outfits and could be walking around during daylight hours as well," police wrote in a press statement.

If you recognize these individuals or know someone that refuses to wash the "luckiness" out of the hoodies and sweatpants like the ones pictured, call Lower Southampton Police Department at 215-357-1235

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.