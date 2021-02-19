Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Bristol Police Seek ID For Catalytic Converters From Thieves

The alleged suspects were seen in this silver Mercedes Station Wagon. Photo Credit: Bristol Borough Police Department/CrimeWatch PA
One of the alleged suspects. Photo Credit: Bristol Borough Police Department/CrimeWatch PA
The other alleged suspect. Photo Credit: Bristol Borough Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a pair who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in Bristol Borough, authorities said.

An unknown pair operating a silver Mercedes Station Wagon removed the catalytic converters from two cars at 215 Old Route 13 and 320 Pond Street during the early morning hours of Feb. 9, Bristol Borough police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Borough Police Department at (215)-788-7813 ext. 2443.

