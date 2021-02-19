KNOW THEM? Bristol Police Seek ID For Catalytic Converters From Thieves

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a pair who allegedly stole catalytic converters from cars in Bristol Borough, authorities said.

An unknown pair operating a silver Mercedes Station Wagon removed the catalytic converters from two cars at 215 Old Route 13 and 320 Pond Street during the early morning hours of Feb. 9, Bristol Borough police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Borough Police Department at (215)-788-7813 ext. 2443.

