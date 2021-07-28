Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Police & Fire

KNOW HIM? Pennridge Police Seek Man Accused Of Assaulting Woman Inside Landis Supermarket

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help locating a man who they say assaulted a woman inside a supermarket in Perkasie Sunday afternoon.
The 37-year-old woman was driving at the intersection of North Main Street and Church Road around 4 p.m. when the suspect, driving a white sedan, pulled out in front of her, according to the Pennridge Regional Police Department.

The woman told police she honked her horn at the vehicle and they both entered the parking lot of the Landis Supermarket.

The woman entered the store and began to shop, when the man entered the store, actively looking for her, according to store surveillance footage obtained by police.

When he finds the woman, he approaches her and a loud verbal argument ensues.

The suspect then struck the woman in the stomach and fled the store on foot, police said.

The man is described as being white, in his 60’s, with thinning hair, medium build, wearing glasses, and a face mask.

He was wearing a dark green Nike tank top with dark-colored shorts, white socks, and black sneakers.

Police believe the male lives in the area of the supermarket.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Pennridge Regional police at 215-257-5104 or Officer Samantha Adams at sadams@pennridgepd.org.

