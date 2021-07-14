Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice


KNOW HIM? Man Wanted For Slapping Bucks County SEPTA Bus Driver In Face

Nicole Acosta
The suspect.
Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say slapped a SEPTA bus driver in the face in Bensalem, authorities said.

The man operating a silver Toyota Hatchback drove around a SEPTA bus, parked in front of it, and got out of the car at the intersection of Rt. 1 South and Bristol Road around 9:20 p.m. on June 28, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

When he got out of the car, he began yelling at the SEPTA driver, approached the bus, punched the glass window, and then reached in and slapped the driver in the face, police said.

The man went back to his car and fled the scene traveling westbound on Bristol Road, authorities said.

Police are urging anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch or contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719.

