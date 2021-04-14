Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Man Dressed In Women's Clothes Caught Performing Lewd Acts On Himself In Bucks County

Cecilia Levine
Email me
The vehicle appears to be 2014 or 2015 Acura TLX sedan with tinted windows and after market tires and rims. Photo Credit: Plumstead Township Police Department/CrimeWatchPA

Police in Plumstead Township are seeking the help identifying a male driver caught performing lewd acts on himself earlier this month.

Surveillance tapes captured the middle-aged white man dressed in women's clothing trespassing on private property in the 6200 block of Kellers Church Road on April 7 between 8 and 8:55 p.m., police said.

The man could be seen engaging in several lewd acts with himself while standing outside of his vehicle and along the sidewalk, police said.

The man can be seen smoking several Marlboro cigarettes while on scene and disposing them on the property. 

 If anyone has any information related to this incident, please contact Plumstead Township Police Detectives at 215-766-8741, or leave an anonymous tip using the Crimewatch website.

