KNOW HIM? Bensalem Police Seek Lowes Thief

Bensalem police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Lowes store.

Surveillance footage captured the man loading a cart with three electric/propane heaters and left the Horizon Boulevard store without paying around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, Bensalem police said.

The footage also showed the same man in the store on Jan. 8 around 6:30 p.m. when he took three more heaters and a tool set, hid them in plastic trash cans then left the store without paying, police said.

According to the Bensalem Police Department, the man fled both incidents in a white Dodge Durango.

Anyone who has information regarding the thefts is encouraged to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.