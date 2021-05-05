Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Suspect Wanted In Bensalem Hit-Run Crash

Nicole Acosta
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they say fled the scene of a crash in Bensalem Tuesday night.
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect who they say fled the scene of a crash in Bensalem Tuesday night.

A silver car with front right end damage fled the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway after striking a man with their car around 9:30 p.m., according to Bensalem police. 

Police believe the driver fled northbound on Lincoln Highway.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip on CrimeWatch or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

