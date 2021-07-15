Contact Us
KNOW ANYTHING? Falls Township PD Seek Info In Hit-Run Of Young Boy

Nicole Acosta
Falls Township police.
Falls Township police. Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run in Falls Township Thursday afternoon.

A young boy was riding a bike around 2:30 p.m. on West Trenton Avenue, near the McDonalds, when he was struck by a car, according to the Falls Township Police Department.

The vehicle described only as a black car fled the scene.

The boy suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police are looking for any witnesses or security camera footage that could identify the vehicle and/or driver. 

Authorities are urging those with information to contact Cpl. Victoria Crosier at 215-949-9100 ext:438 or via email at v.crosier@fallstwp.com. 

