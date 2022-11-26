'I Just Killed Someone': Bensalem Boy Admits To Murder Over Instagram Video Call, Police Say

A 16-year-old teenage boy is being charged as an adult with murder after police say he told a friend that he had just killed someone and then showed them the victim's bloodied legs and feet of his alleged victim, authorities in Pennsylvania said.

Police received a 9-1-1 call on Friday, Nov. 25 saying a teen later identified as Joshua Cooper showed a 16-year-old friend the body and admitted to killing the victim over Instagram video, police in Bensalem said. He then asked the friend to help him dispose of the body.

Officers responding to Cooper's trailer home at Top of the Ridge Trailer park spotted him running out of one of the trailer's, and found an alleged attempt to clean up the crime scene around 4:10 p.m., police said.

Police found the body of a girl with a gunshot wound on the bathroom floor of the home, authorities said.

Other responding officers conducted a search for Cooper, who was stopped in the area of Newport Mews Drive and Groton Drive and taken into custody.

He was charged as an adult with the following crimes: Criminal Homicide, Possessing Instruments of Crime and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence. He was arraigned by District Justice Wertman, denied bail and sent to the Edison Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Ryan Kolb at (215) 633-3746 or Detective Shawn Smith at (215) 633-3687 or submit an anonymous tip below.

